Srinagar: Body of a 45-year-old man was recovered in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nizam Din Khan, son of Taj Muhammad Khan, a resident of Choontwad Panzgam. The body was recovered in Shivhad village.

Reports said that the deceased was a farmer by profession.

Meanwhile, police has taken the body to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

