Two non locals bikers killed in Ganderbal road accident

Kangan: Two non local persons were killed after a motorcycle they were riding met with an accident in Rayil Gund area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district Friday morning.

Officials said that the accident the motorcycle bearing registration number HR22L-5351 on way to Srinagar from Ladakh collided with a truck bearing registration number JK0AG/5369 coming from opposite direction resulting in on spot death of one person and critical injuries to his pillion rider.

Soon after the accident, the injured person was shifted to Sub District hospital Kangan were he succumbed to injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Bharat Bhushan (27) son of Ashok Kumar and Gurlal Singh (28) son of Kewal Singh both residents of Haryana.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

