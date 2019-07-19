Trump says US destroyed Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz, Tehran says ‘no information’

Washington: The US military shot down an Iranian drone on Thursday that came within 1,000 yards of one of its naval vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said.

However, Iran’s top diplomat has said that he had no information about the loss of Iranian drone.

The USS Boxer “took defensive action” against the Iranian drone as it was “threatening the safety of the ship and the ship’s crew,” Trump announced at the White House. “The drone was immediately destroyed,” he added.

“We have no information about losing a drone today,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday as he arrived at United Nations headquarters for a meeting with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

