Steps Taken to Implement “One Nation-One Ration Card” Scheme



New Delhi: To sustain the reforms brought in by scheme on ‘End to End Computerization of Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) Operations’ the Department of Food & Public Distribution has launched a new scheme namely “Integrated Management of Public Distribution System (IM-PDS)” for implementation during 2018-19 and 2019-20. The main objective of the scheme is to introduce nation-wide portability of ration card holders under National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA), to lift their entitlement foodgrains from any FPS in the country without the need to obtain a new ration card, by integrating the existing PDS systems/portals of States/UTs with the Central systems/portals, etc.

Keeping in view the physical progress under ongoing scheme and readiness for implementation of National Portability in few States, it has been decided to implement inter-State/National Portability on a pilot basis in few States shortly.

This information was given in a written reply by the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao in the Rajya Sabha today.@PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

