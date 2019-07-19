Sheikh Colony a hub of drug peddlers, too powerful to resist

SRINAGAR: Ask anyone living around the Malakha, the largest graveyard in Kashmir, about the source of addictive drugs and the person without any delay would name Sheikh Colony – located at the base of the southern face of Hari Parbat, the hill that overlooks Srinagar city.

The drug business here is so powerful that a police case has been filed against two locals who were heading a group that fought against drug abuse here.

The two locals were heading the Makhdoom Sahab Welfare Committee, a member of which told Kashmir Reader that the group had recently taken up the cause of getting rid of drug addiction.

“We accordingly began to work. We identified 18 families who were into the drug peddling trade. We caught many and handed them over to the police for further action. But it did not stop,” the committee member said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Then one evening in June, we caught two doctors with packets of marijuana. We handed them to the police, but the duo changed their statements and got the president and general secretary (of the committee) arrested after lodging a case against them. This is how difficult it is to fight the drug menace,” he said.

The drug addiction is constantly growing here despite the locality being close to a police station, and also nearby a shrine of high reverence. A local said that drugs are readily available here and can be purchased, as well as consumed, at any point in the day.

“It is an all-time open place for drug addicts, and there is no accountability for it,” said Zaref Ahmad Zaref, a noted poet who lives here and serves as advisor to the Koh-e-Maran Coordination Committee, which represents 17 localities.

“Not once, but hundreds of times we have taken up the issue with officials, but nothing has changed,” he added.

The Koh-e-Maran Coordination Committee, according to Zareef, has got many works done here, but has failed to end the drug menace. Such is the power of the drug trade here, he said, that locals of Sheikh Colony gang up to fight together if even a single one of them is touched.

People living in the area are unable to understand how to fight the locals of Sheikh Colony who come from social and economic backgrounds that are very different. According to sociologist Professor Bashir Ahmad Dabla, who has researched on the community living in Sheikh Colony, the community is less educated, largely low-income, and socially backward. He said they have been settled here “illegally”, first by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, then by his son Farooq Abdullah in 1977.

