‘Pungent’ smell from Dal, Nigeen intolerable, but LAWDA has ‘no funds’ for clean-up

Srinagar: The deteriorating environment of Kashmir is most evident in the condition of its lakes. In Srinagar, a foul smell emanates from the Dal, the Nigeen, and smaller water bodies connecting to them. So bad is the condition that the people living around are at the risk of severe illnesses.

Nissar Ahmad Wani, a resident of Jogi Lankar area in Rainawari, said that there is a constant “pungent” smell in the area due to polluted water. “We don’t know why we are always treated as some marginalised section of society. Due to this pungent smell we are facing many problems. We are not even able to open our windows as the foul smell invades our rooms,” he said.

Residents of Moti Mohall blame the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA), which is responsible for upkeep of water bodies. They said that no official of LAWDA bothers to visit the area and no initiative has been taken to clean the lake water.

“Last year, we ourselves started cleaning this water body which is part of Dal,” said Khursheed Ahmad, a resident of Moti Mohall.

Bashir Ahmad Dar, another resident, said, “In summer days our kids fall ill because of the foul smell that hangs around here. It could prove fatal some day.”

Dar said that during winter season there is a sigh of relief for the residents as the snowfall makes some difference, but as soon as summer sets in, the “pungent” smell returns.

Residents of Lat Mohalla blamed the unchecked weed growth and dumping of garbage in the lake. They say if the official department doesn’t put in serious efforts, it will turn into another Wular Lake.

“The drainage from the city, including from areas in other towns, flows through the Dal and has become a major cause for the degrading environment,” said Furkaan Farooq, a local. He said that the state administration is always busy in maintaining law and order but the environment has been pushed to the margins 0f indifference.

Official at LAWDA admit that almost all water bodies which connect with Dal need maintenance, but “due to unavailability of funds we cannot do anything.”

Sajjad Hussain, Vice Chairman of LAWDA, said that the water bodies need dredging and other maintenance work. “In 2005, Rs 299 crore was approved to the LAWDA department under a conservation project. These funds have been utilised and we are now unable to do more to maintain the water bodies,” he said.

He said that once more funds are received, the department will resume work.

