Militants shoot dead PSO of PDP leader Sajad Mufti in Bijbehara

Srinagar: Suspected militants on Friday afternoon attacked and killed a Personal Security Officer of PDP leader Sajjad Mufti at Bijbehara in southern Kashmir’s Anantnag.

Mufti is cousin brother of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Reports said that Mufti was inside Astan Masjid in Baba Mohalla in Bijbehara for congregational prayers while his PSO was waiting outside.

“The militants shot at him and also fled with his rifle,” they said. The slain has been identified as Farooq Ahmad, a resident of Khirram Bijbehara.

Witnesses said that Farooq was immediately shifted to Sub District hospital Bijbhera where doctors declared him brought dead.

A police officer said that one AK-47 has also been snatched by the militant from the slain cop.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

