KWJA, KJA express outrage on insinuating ToI report on Kashmir journalists

KWJA and KJA condemns the shameful actions of the reporter and the irresponsible behaviour of newspaper in giving space to a baseless report.

Srinagar: Kashmir Working Journalist Association (KWJA) and Kashmir Journalists Association (KJA) are outraged by an insinuating report published by the Times of India which uses unsubstantiated allegations to malign and endanger the journalist fraternity of Kashmir and respected institutions like the newly formed Kashmir Press Club, Kashmir Editors Guild, and the daily Kashmir Reader.

“We find it unfortunate that the Times of India has given space to such an insinuating report based on its reporter M Salim Pandit’s fantasies and bred out of his personal grouses,” a joint statement issued by KWJA and KJA said, adding, Pandit is no stranger to controversies, slander and whimsical allegations mostly based on his personal animosities and fantasies.

The reporter is taking shelter in unnamed sources to defame fellow journalists and journalistic institutions in Kashmir, branding them as creations and proxies of Pakistan based agencies.

The reporter has in the past often brought disgrace to the institution of journalism through his fabricated reports and actions. Ironically the author is trying to create aspersions on Kashmir Press Club even though he had been appointed the president of its first (ad hoc) managing body, with the support of Kashmir Editors Guild.

“His grouses lie in the fact that he was asked to step down by other members after a series of controversies and disgraceful public behaviour on his part,” it said.

KWJA and KJA condemns the shameful actions of the reporter and the irresponsible behaviour of newspaper in giving space to a baseless report.

It hopes that the newspaper will take corrective action by publishing a corrigendum and bringing down the report from its online edition. At the same time KWJA and KJA urges the Kashmir Press Club to initiate an inquiry into the irresponsible behaviour of its member M Salim Pandit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

