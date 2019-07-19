KPC terms ToI report ‘baseless, full of insinuations’

Srinagar: The newly elected management committee of the Kashmir Press Club in its meeting today took a strong note of a news story published in the Times of India newspaper and termed the report baseless and full of insinuations.

In an official statement, KPC said that it was observed that the story is baseless and full of insinuations against unnamed executive members of the club.

“It appears from the story that the reporter has filed it without making any efforts to contact any executive member to seek his version. He has also not backed his story with any evidence or facts,” it said.

While condemning the story as highly objectionable, the members observed that it seems to have been filed by the concerned reporter with malafide intent to bring in disrepute to the elected journalist members in particular and the entire club in general. This is an attempt to drag the club, which successfully conducted its first ever elections this month, into unnecessary controversy.

The management committee of the club has decided to formally take up the matter with the Editor of the newspaper in New Delhi.

“A letter of protest in this regard shall be sent to the newspaper concerned,” the statement said.

Such baseless insinuations published in a reputed newspaper like Times of India infact violate the basic standards and ethics of journalism.

