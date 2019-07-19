KEG to take legal action against ToI’s malicious report

Srinagar: Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) has taken a strong exception to a news report published from Srinagar in ‘The Times of India’ and has decided to take legal recourse over the report.

The editors termed the TOI report, which casts aspersions on the Kashmir based journalists, malicious, propagandistic, motivated and defamatory.

The said report has raised points questioning the integrity of the members associated with KEG and the Kashmir Press Club (KPC), terming them as a creation of ISI and ‘Jehadi Journalists’.

Notably, KPC conducted its first elections last week wherein a managing body was elected through an overwhelming participation of journalists working in Kashmir and the entire exercise was appreciated by all quarters in the state.

The editor’s body felt perturbed over the consequences of such a life threatening piece of reportage published by TOI.

KEG is a body of not more than 15 editors and has been working for the issues facing the media.

It has been there since 2008 and even earlier.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

