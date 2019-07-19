Drug peddler arrested in Ganderbal: Police

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested a drug peddler at a checkpoint in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The contraband substance has been recovered from his possession, a police spokesperson said.

“Officers at a checkpoint established at Waripora Safapora intercepted and arrested one drug peddler identified as Muhammad Ibrahim Bhat son of Muhammad Ramzan Bhat resident of Waripora Safapora. 19 bottles of Codeine have been recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to Police Station Safarpora where he remains in custody,” the spokesperson said.

Case FIR No. 11/2019 under relevant sections has been registered & investigation has been initiated in the matter.

