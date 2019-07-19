Cloudburst in Lolab, woman killed

Kupwara: A woman was killed and several houses damaged in flash floods due to multiple cloud bursts in Lolab valley of Kupwara district Thursday afternoon.

Sources said that flash floods hit Bera Rudi, Khordi, Bat Gagal, and Surgam areas of Lolab valley, following which a woman identified as Shafiqa Bano was washed away in the floods. Her body was later recovered by local people.

Locals said that several houses and a foot bridge at Shimriyal village was damaged in the floods. They said that scores of domestic animals were also washed away in the floods.

