Advisor Khan decides not to use BP vehicle

SRINAGAR: The newly appointed Advisor to Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan has decided not to use bullet proof vehicle while moving in Srinagar city and Jammu.

He said that he would not like to have any pilot vehicle, bullet proof escort and bullet proof sitting vehicle while moving in Srinagar city and districts of Jammu. Therefore, he said, he is returning these vehicles, an official handout said.

However he said that the escort and BP vehicle will be used only during his visits to other districts of Kashmir.

