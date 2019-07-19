Abysmal and Non Existent

Work culture along with business practices that are customer and consumer friendly are almost non- existent in Kashmir. This assertion, in the nature of a daily experience here for consumers can be validated by the following: a vendor selling vegetables or fruit will never ever let a customer touch these let alone give according the choice of the customer; if a customer walks into a store or shop, the store attendant will not make the shopping experience pleasant; to the contrary, an attempt is to make a forced sale. Walk into the office of the administration and all youre likely to get is indifference. Similarly, business practices are neither consumer friendly nor all too ethical, a point validated by the degenerate state of our handicrafts and allied sectors. While it is unclear why these practices exist, but these must be stopped and ethical paradigms and practices accepted and made part and parcel of the work and business landscape here. The question is how? The answer is almost tailor made here: follow the ethical and moral injunctions embedded in our religion in both letter and spirit of which fairness, justice and politeness is an essential part of. These attributes also accrue from a common sense ethical moral framework that humans are almost wired for by the Almighty. But, unfortunately, we have become rude and impolite both in public spaces and in our various dealings. Key therefore lies in looking deep in ourselves and finding the well springs of courtesy, politeness and fairness in all matters and dealings. Most human beings, generally speaking, are nice people, open to reason, politeness and fairness. (This does not discount the existence of evil in the world but the good or the existence of the good undercuts the evil). Violent argumentation, rudeness and unfairness have, besides leaving a bad taste in all have and carry spill over effects that can draw society into an unending vortex and spiral from where it is then difficult to clamber out from. For the sake of individual and collective moral and religious good, and for the sake of imparting values to the next generations, it is imperative that we review and introspect. Our moral and ethical compass should be the highest as directed and instructed by our religion. Let us then make a pledge today and do our best to be the best in all domains of life.

