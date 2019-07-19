3 held for physically abusing minor girl in Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police has arrests three youth for physically abusing minor girl in a Shikara inside Dal Lake at Hazratbal.

On Thursday, police Station Nigeen received an information that a minor girl (name withheld) has been physically abused by two persons in a shikara inside Dal at Hazratbal.

On this information case FIR No. 65/19 U/s 376,109 RPC stands registered in the Police Station Nigeen and Police instantly swung into action and rescued the girl followed by subsequent arrest of the accused namely Tawheed Ahmad Mir(Aide) son on Showkat Ahmad mir resident of Sadrabal and Ehsan-ul-haq (main accused)son of Showkat Ahmad Yatoo of Sadrabal. However,the third accused Bilal Ahmad Dar @Kila S/o Gh. Nabi Dar of Dargah taking advantage of the deep waters fled from the spot.

A team from Police Nigeen was constituted by SP Hazratbal to nab the third accused and the night raids were conducted at various places and at about 10:30hrs, the third accused was also arrested.

The promt action of police and the arrest of all the three accused in the heinous crime within 24hrs was appreciated by the general people.The resolve of Srinagar police to make city crime free and safe for the women and girls shall continue by enforcing stringent available laws against these criminals.

