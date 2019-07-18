Will proceed ‘as per law’: Pak

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday said it will proceed “as per law” in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case after the International Court of Justice ruled that it must review the death sentence for the Indian national.

The Foreign Office in a statement said that Pakistan as a “responsible member” of the international community “upheld its commitment” from the very beginning of the case, by appearing before the court for the provisional measures hearing despite a very short notice.

“Having heard the judgment, Pakistan will now proceed as per law,” the statement said.

The statement said that the Hague-based ICJ in its judgment did not accept India’s plea to “acquit/release” Jadhav.

The ICJ bench headed by Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf ordered an “effective review and reconsideration” of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav.

—PTI

