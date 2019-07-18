Truth, justice has prevailed: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the verdict of the International Court of Justice on Kulbhushan Jadhav, saying “truth and justice” had prevailed.

“We welcome today’s verdict in the @CIJ_ICJ. Truth and justice have prevailed. Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts,” the prime minister tweeted.

He said he was sure that Jadhav “will get justice”.

Modi also said that his government will “always work for the safety and welfare of every Indian”.

—PTI

