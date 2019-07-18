Tourist arrival this year hits record low, ‘zero occupancy’ says PHDCCI chairman

SRINAGAR: Despite a vigorous tourism promotion campaign, the political situation in Kashmir Valley has cast its dark shadow over tourist arrivals, which are 6.5 lakh less in the first six months of this year than they were in the same period in 2016, when the decline in tourism began due to the massive unrest following Burhan Wani’s killing.

According to figures of the Tourism Department Kashmir, about 3.5 lakh tourists visited the Valley between January and June this year. In the same period of 2016, there were more than 10 lakh visitors. The years 2017 and 2018 saw a continuous decline in tourism numbers, which were about 4 lakh in the first six months of both years.

Since 2016, the J&K Government has spent more than Rs 5 crore on tourism promotion activities, yet the tourist numbers are nowhere near those in 2016. Both government and private players have been to outside India for promotion of Kashmir, held road shows in many Indian states, made documentaries, and invited Bollywood stars. Nothing has helped.

Kashmir tourism players continue to believe that the scare created by the hyper-nationalist Indian media is keeping tourists away from Kashmir. The government’s tourism department tried countering this by running advertisements on TV channels, organising road shows, hosting actors, singers and film festivals in Kashmir. It also started a weekend leisure tour for tourists in the winter season. The campaign, titled ‘Valley Weekend’, invited visitors to various sports and entertainment activities throughout the winter. The activities included marathons, fishing, cycling, skiing, snowshoe running, folk music, rock music, theatre, and poetry recitations.

This year, the holding of parliamentary elections under intense security arrangements, and continuous killing of militants have created an atmosphere of fear. More than 100 militants, including 23 foreigners, have been killed in Kashmir in the first five months of 2019. About 50 youngsters have joined various militant outfits since March this year.

Mushtaq Chaya, chairman of the PHDCCI’s Kashmir chapter, an association of commerce and industry chambers, said that until the Kashmir problem is resolved, Kashmir tourism will continue to suffer.

“If anything happens that is related to Kashmir’s identity and its politics, the first casualty is tourism. The recent war scare created by the Indian media post the Pulwama attack shows that all the marketing done to bring tourists has failed. We have almost zero occupancy nowadays. But, I hope, things will change,” Chaya said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

