Senior leader and former minister Khalil Bandh quits PDP

Anantnag: One of the most senior leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and a three-time elected legislator from Pulwama, Muhammad Khalil Bandh, on Wednesday resigned from the basic membership of the party, alleging that the old, elected and experienced party leaders were being neglected and humiliated by the party leadership.

Bandh, who was minister of agriculture in the PDP-BJP coalition government, launched a scathing attack on the party leadership in his resignation letter, accusing the leadership of compromising the basic and founding principles of the party.

“It is not an easy decision as I have been part of the party for long,” Bandh wrote. “But I do believe with conviction that a political party is not worth continuing when the basic and founding principles are compromised.”

In his letter addressed to party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Bandh accused the party leadership of treating elected representatives like naïve men, giving them miniscule authority both within the government and otherwise.

“The old, elected, experienced lot was not only neglected but humiliated to the core and a few men with parachute launching decided, dictated and shaped a disaster of where we stand today,” Bandh’s letter reads, while he maintains that the party has upended after the demise of Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.

Bandh’s resignation will come as a serious blow to the PDP in south Kashmir. It, however, was on the cards according to media reports and sources within the PDP.

“There has been some serious speculation over distribution of mandates in south Kashmir and several senior leaders are disgruntled with the way things are taking shape,” a party source told Kashmir Reader.

He added that at least three to four former lawmakers, who also happen to be senior leaders of the party, were contemplating resignation and Bandh happened to be the first one to go and do so.

“Some more resignations are to follow. It will be some senior members who are going to resign,” a source privy to PDP affairs told Kashmir Reader.

PDP spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir had some time back told this reporter that all was well within the party and nothing was happening vis-à-vis distribution of mandates in the party.

“Mandates are given on merit in our party and it will be done after a committee sits down to decide. For now no such thing is happening and all is well within the party,” Mir had said.

Today, after the resignation of Bandh, Mir did not respond to calls from this reporter.

