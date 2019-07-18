One dead, eight injured in Poonch road accident

Srinagar: One person has diea while eight others have suffered injuries after a vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident in Mendhar area of Poonch district Thursday morning.

Reports said that a Tata Mobile vehicle (JKO2AH 0652) carrying villagers to Sakhi Maidan Mela met with an accident at Salotari Uchhad in Mendhar.

The accident left one person dead and eight others injured.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Akhbar son of Mohammad Bashir a resident of Dharadullian in Poonch. The injured have been shifted to SDH Mendhar for treatment.

Police has registered a case and taken up investigations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

