Minibus with migrants overturns in Turkey killing 15: report

Ankara: Fifteen people were killed and 28 wounded after a minibus carrying migrants overturned in eastern Turkey on Thursday, the private news agency DHA reported.

Women and children figured among the victims and their nationalities were not known. Police and ambulance services were rushed to the scene in Van province near the Iranian border, DHA reported, adding that they had entered Turkey illegally.

The death toll was initially reported to be 14 but Van governor Emin Bilmez was quoted by DHA later saying the death toll had risen to 15.

Images in Turkish media showed the damaged minibus in a field with several rescue workers tending to the injured in Ozalp district close to the border with Iran.

The agency reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle but there was no immediate details on the cause of the accident which took place at 0900 GMT. (AFP)

