Man held for supplying illegal weapons

New Delhi: A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly supplying illegal weapons to several gangs operating in the national capital, police said Thursday.

The was identified as Arun Mann, a resident of Khera Khurd Village here, they said.

He was supplying arms for the last six years to gangsters, including Jitender alias Gogi, a senior police officer said.

“Police received information regarding Mann early this week, following which a trap was laid near the IGI airport and the accused was arrested,” said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

During interrogation, the accused said he used to supply weapons to the gangsters in Outer Delhi and areas cross the national capital region (NCR).

Mann also confessed to supplying arms to various gangsters, including Jitender alias Gogi, Kuldeep alias Fajja, Kapil alias Kallu, Ashok alias Pradhan, Lokesh alias Surya, the DCP said.

He has made bases in Delhi and adjoining areas for the convenience of supplying illegal weapons, police said.

Mann had plans to flee to Nepal for establishing new connection with the international arms suppliers, the DCP said.

The interrogation also revealed that the weapons supplied by Mann were used in several recent criminal incidents in Delhi, police said.

Six pistols and 23 live cartridges were recovered from his possession, they added.@PTI

