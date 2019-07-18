Local militant killed in ‘fierce’ Sopore encounter

Baramulla: A youth from Old Town Baramulla who had, according to local sources, joined Lashkar-e-Taiba’s militant ranks last month, was killed in what police described as a “fierce” encounter with government forces in Gund Brath village of Sopore on Wednesday.

Official sources said that government forces including army’s 22RR, SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Mir Mohalla of Gund Brath village, on Sopore outskirts, in the wee hours of Wednesday, after receiving information about presence of militants in the area.

They said that as the forces zeroed in on a suspected area, hiding militants opened fire, to which the forces retaliated and a gunfight ensured that lasted several hours. One local militant was finally gunned down by the forces. He was later identified as Adnan Ali Channa, son of Ali Mohammad Channa, resident of Arampora in Old Town Baramulla.

Local sources said that the slain militant had joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on June 15, the day his picture holding an AK47 rifle went viral on social media.

They said that soon after the news of killing of Adnan spread in his native area, shopkeepers shut down their shops and some youths hurled stones at the deployed government forces. The forces fired tear smoke shells and the clashes continued till evening.

The authorities suspended mobile internet services in both Sopore and Baramulla while class work at Government Degree College Sopore was suspended right in the morning.

Adnan Ahmad was the latest youth from Baramulla to have joined militant ranks since the killing of Shoaib Nabi Akhoon. Apart from him, a youth from Old Town Baramulla, a youth from Hygam, and another from Kreeri area have joined militant ranks since the killing of Akhoon.

Sources said that police called the family of Adnan to Police Lines Sopore for identification of the body. Police were to hand over the body in the evening.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, North Kashmir Range, Mohammad Sulayman Choudhery while talking to the media at the army’s 22RR camp said that information had been received that a group of militants was in Gund Brath area, but in the post-encounter search only one body was found. He said that the body was found along with an AK47 rifle, 3 magazines, and other small arms. He said there was no collateral damage during the encounter.

Police in a press release said in a “fierce encounter which continued up to 13:00 hours, one local militant identified as Adnan Ahmad Channa (C-Category Terrorist) belonging to proscribed LeT terror outfit was neutralized. The slain terrorist had joined the terrorist ranks of LeT outfit during the month of March 2019 and was involved in a series of subversive activities, civilian killings, attacks on Security Forces establishment within the jurisdiction of District Baramulla & Police District Sopore and the details of his involvement are:

“1. Case FIR No. 41/2019 of Police Station Baramulla, regarding killing of Arjuman Majeed Bhat S/O Abdul Majeed Bhat R/O Khawaja-Bagh, Baramulla on 30-03-2019. His accomplice (unknown foreign terrorist) already got killed at Malpora Watergam on 19-04-2019.

“2. Case FIR No. 33/2019 of Police Station Bomai, regarding firing on one civilian namely Feroz Ahmad Gojjri S/O Mohammad Subhan Gojjri R/O Zaloora, Sopore on 28-05-2019.

“3. Case FIR No. 232/2016 & 297/2016 of Police Station Baramulla, regarding Stone Pelting, which stands challaned against the slain terrorist.

“4. He being local was playing an instrumental role in luring the local gullible youths towards militancy in District Baramulla and Police District Sopore.”

