JKSRTC to start night service from Sgr to Jammu

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) has decided to start night service from Jammu to Srinagar and vice-versa after August 15, 2019.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary Transport Department Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon. MD JKSRTC, RTO Kashmir, SSP Srinagar, SSP Traffic Srinagar, and other officials were also present in the meeting.

Dr. Samoon directed the officers to dedicate two luxurious buses for the smooth journey of commuters for night service.

He also asked the officials to give wide publicity to the facility started by the JKSRTC, besides a dedicated helpline number should be established for the convenience of people.

