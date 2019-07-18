India won on all counts at ICJ on Kulbhushan Jadhav: Jaitley

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said India won on all counts at ICJ against Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

‘A plain reading of the judgement showed that India had won on almost all counts. What surprised many was the official claim of Pakistan that the judgement is, in fact, a Pakistani victory,’ Mr Jaitley wrote in a blog.

He said supporters of the view that the verdict favoured Pakistan gave two primary reasons for such a boisterous and bravado claim.

‘Firstly, Jadhav had not been released by ICJ and secondly, that the military courts in Pakistan had been upheld and the case will go back to the military courts itself which are entirely state controlled. The relevant question, therefore, when the case has been referred back to Pakistan, what will be the forum and the process of the review and reconsideration that will be available to Jadhav,’ he said.

Former Finance Minister Mr Jaitley wrote that the ICJ’s observation on the nature of review and reconsideration is an example of legal craftsmanship in judgement writing.

‘Thus, while not going into the question of the validity of the military courts, the observations of the court in paragraphs 139 to 147 give a clear indication amounting to a mandatory direction as to what is the nature of remedy available to Jadhav,’ he said.

Mr Jaitley, also an eminent lawyer, further wrote, ‘Pakistan lost conclusively before the ICJ. It’s farcical processes through which innocent are held guilty, stand exposed. The ICJ has given Pakistan an opportunity to comply with the rule of law and reform its processes.’

He wrote, ‘Will Pakistan use this opportunity or will they squander it? Pakistan is now under a global gaze as to what direction it follows. The ICJ judgement in this case is a comprehensive victory for India.’

