HC to hear Wamiq Farooq killing case on July 24

Srinagar: No trial has been conducted in the past 10 years against the policemen accused of the killing of Class 7 student Wamiq Farooq, the J&K High Court was informed on Wednesday.

Chief Justice Gita Mittal, while taking up the matter today, assured counsel Aijaz Ahmad, appearing for the petitioner, Farooq Ahmad Wani, father of Wamiq Farooq, that the case will be heard on merits on July 24.

Justice Mittal made this assurance after the petitioner’s counsel said that for the last 10 years the victim family has been struggling for justice and punishment to the perpetrators of the crime. He submitted that the trial of the case has not been conducted despite the fact that the accused policemen were identified and are out on bail as of now.

The counsel questioned before the court how the accused policemen secured bail from a Srinagar court and then wanted to transfer the case to Jammu after claiming that they had received threats.

The accused policemen had filed a complaint before the Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar that on December 28, 2018, during a hearing before the court of Second Additional Sessions Court Srinagar, they and their lawyers were threatened by the victim’s father. Farooq Wani had vehemently denied the allegations.

Wamiq Farooq, a Class 7 student, was killed after a teargas shell allegedly fired by the police on January 31, 2010, near Gani Memorial Stadium in old Srinagar city, hit his head.

On December 1, 2015, a Srinagar court sent Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdul Khaliq and Constable Muhammad Akram to Central Jail Srinagar after a police probe into the student’s killing indicted the duo of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The Supreme Court on April 7 last year asked the trial court in Srinagar to proceed with the trial “uninfluenced by findings of Special Investigation Team (SIT) and observations of the J&K High Court.”

