HC seeks report after PIL alleges ‘malpractices’ in Revenue Dept

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the state government over a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging malpractices in the Revenue Department.

The PIL, filed by Jammu & Kashmir People’s Forum through its Secretary General MM Shuja, submitted that the petitioner organisation is aggrieved of various malpractices in vogue in the revenue department, more particularly about attestation of mutations, maintenance of records, and non-adherence to provisions of law.

The petitioner’s counsel, Shafkat Nazir, highlighted violation of Section 138 of Transfer of Property Act, Non-issuance of Passbooks to landholders as per Section 21-A of J&K Land Revenue Act, and non-digitisation of revenue records.

Counsel Nazir made a submission through the petition that Section 138 of J&K Transfer of Property Act forbids transfer of title of any immovable property if such transfer is not supported by an instrument registered legally by the registering authority prescribed by the Registration Act.

The petition stated that most of the Patwaris, Girdawars and even Naib Tehsildars had created their own separate kingdom in their respective jurisdictions and consider themselves above every law and rule, with the result that not only the public suffers but also a considerable loss is caused to the state exchequer.

Referring to information collected from Tehsil Khanyar which indicates that most of the mutations in Brane area of the Tehsil have been attested without following the mandate of law, the petition stated that to avoid payment of stamp duty, most of the Patwaris have carved out a novel and illegal mechanism by recording and attesting even pre-dated mutation without following the prescribed procedure and the law.

“That it is not only in Tehsil Khanyar alone that malpractices are being followed and rights of genuine land holders in the area are defeated but this practice is also rampant in all other areas of the state,” the petition stated.

Counsel Nazir also pointed out through the petition that the state legislature inserted Section 22-A to I in the J&K Land Revenue Act 1996 by virtue of an amendment Act of 2001 which made it mandatory for all revenue agencies, controlled by respective Deputy Commissioners, to ensure that every property holder within their respective jurisdictions is issued a pass book regarding holding of properties and the said pass book has been ordered to be maintained in duplicate and updated after every six months.

“The Commissioner Secretary to Revenue Department, Financial Commissioner Revenue, and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir/Jammu are deliberately sitting over these provisions of law and avoiding the empowerment of every land holder to know about the position of his property holdings,” the petition stated.

“Non-adherence of these provisions of law has also promoted illegal encroachments on the state lands and getting entries of possession legal or illegal recorded by the encroachers,” counsel Nazir said in the petition.

The petition stated that it has been a practice to allow retention of Patwaris for years together even beyond the prescribed period of maximum three years.

Further questioning the project of digitisation of revenue records that was started in 2002, the petition said, “However, on ground, no headway appears to have been made in the project and the record continues to be in shambles in the central and district revenue record rooms in the state.”

The petition pleaded that the respondents be commanded to place before the Court the entire details of mutations attested and recorded in all the Patwar halqas of the state that are without the support of any validly registered instrument as defined in Section 138 of J&K Transfer of Property Act, in the first instance with effect from 1-1-2010 till date.

“Upon submission of the said statement and after judicial scrutiny thereof, any mutation or transfer of title by any mode other than that prescribed by law be declared void ab initio,” the petition pleaded.

It was further pleaded that the respondents be commanded to ensure that all Deputy Commissioners arrange maintenance and issuance of pass books in favour of all the property holders in the state.

The Court was asked for directions to furnish the status of digitisation of revenue records.

The court of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar issued notice and called for a report on this matter from the Commissioner/ Secretary to Revenue Department, Civil Secretariat Srinagar/Jammu, Secretary to Government, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary affairs, Financial Commissioner Revenue J&K, Srinagar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Srinagar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Director Land Records, Bemina. The response has to be filed within four weeks.

