Hasnain Masoodi urges Parliament to lift highway curbs in Kashmir

New Delhi: National Conference leader and Member of Parliament from Anantnag, Hasnain Masoodi on Wednesday said the state of Jammu and Kashmir was at risk of suffering losses of Rs 2,000 crore due to restrictions on civilian vehicles on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Raising the issue in Parliament, Masoodi said, “With a cold storage capacity of 5 percent of the total produce, the fresh fruit produced in the current season will rot unless immediately transported to fruit markets within and outside the country. I therefore call for lifting of restrictions (on the highway) to facilitate fruit export.”

Masoodi reminded the central government that 3.5 million people were dependent on the fruit industry in J&K. He also lamented the negligence of the government towards removing bottle necks for increased production of saffron in the state. “The most important cash crop of the state that would earn millions in foreign exchange presents a tale of government’s apathy and failure of the PM’s saffron mission,” he said.

Calling the Union Budget 2019-2020 as anti-farmer, Masoodi underscored various discrepancies in the PM’s Kisan Bima Yojna, saying, “The benefit does not reach the insured as a farmer in case of crop failure is to prove that crop of the entire taluka had failed or was destroyed. With 67 percent of farmers owning less than a hectare, bulk of the farmers are left at the mercy of money lenders,” he said.

