Governor reassigns departments to Advisors

SRINAGAR: Governor S P Malik on Wednesday reassigned the charge of departments to his Advisors.

As per the order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Advisor Vijay Kumar has been assigned charge of the departments of Home, Forest, Ecology & Environment, Health & Medical Education, Youth Services & Sports, Hospitality & Protocol, Civil Aviation, Estates and Information.

Advisor Khurshid A Ganai has been assigned the charge of the departments of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, ARI & Trainings, Cooperative, Floriculture, Tourism, Election, Planning, Development & Monitoring, Labour & Employment and Higher Education.

Advisor, K Skandan has been assigned the charge of the departments of Information Technology, Industries and Commerce, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Ladakh Affairs, Revenue, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction, Transport and Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs.

Advisor Kewal Kumar Sharma has been assigned the charge of the departments of Public Works (R&B), Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control, Power, Finance, Housing & Urban Development and Science and Technology.

Advisor Farooq Ahmad Khan has been assigned the charge of the departments of School Education, Technical Education, Hajj and Auqaf, Social Welfare, Tribal Affairs, Culture, Agriculture/ Horticulture and Rural Development & Panchayati Raj.

Papers related to General Administration Department shall be submitted by the Chief Secretary directly to Governor.

