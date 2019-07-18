Cong rule marked by tax terrorism, policy paralysis: BJP

New Delhi: There was ‘tax terrorism’ and ‘policy paralysis’ under the Congress rule till 2014 and the BJP pulled out the economy from a dismal situation to put it on a path of fast growth, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Participating in the discussion on the Finance Bill, 2019, Dubey slammed the Congress over its handling of the economy.

He said Congress leaders consider themselves “very learned but they know nothing”, and pointed to opposition party MPs raising budget issues during the discussion on the Finance Bill.

“When the BJP came to power in 2014 the economy of the country was in a cancerous stage, besides there was ‘tax terrorism’ and ‘policy paralysis’,” he said.

“Congress is inflicted with Stockholm syndrome,” he said apparently referring to its leaders pointing to economic growth numbers during their party’s rule.

Through this Finance Bill, Dubey said, the amendments have been proposed in Benami Transaction Act and Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) which will help put the violators behind bars.

Terming terror funding as a major issue, he said that after demonetisation incidents of stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir have come under check.

The third biggest amendment is the Blackmoney Act, he added.

An Act brought in by the Congress in 2008 gave two tax proposals, Commodity Transaction Tax (CTT) and Security Transaction Tax (STT), he said.

“The CTT was not implemented…commodity exchange was opened,” and the inflation went up, he added.@PTI

