Body of minor retrieved after five days in Poonch

Poonch: A body of 5-year-old boy was retrieved from a river at Batalkote in Poonch district after five days of his drowning on Thursday.

Reports reaching GNS said that some nomads spotted the body inside the river and informed police about it.

A police team immediately reached to the site and retrieved the body from the river.

The deceased boy has been identified as Yasir Nazir (5) son of Nazir Ahmed of Batalkote (Richanwali).

Pertinently the boy had on 13th July slipped into the river at Loran. The incident occurred when the boy was accompanying his grandmother while returning from a nearby forest area where they had gone for grazing the cattle.

Soon after the incident, the locals and police had launched rescue operation to retrieve the body.

