Baramulla town shuts to mourn militant killing

Srinagar: Baramulla town un northern Kashmir is observing a complete shutdown today on Thursday to mourn the killing of a local militant in a gunfight with government forces on Tuesday.

Witnesses said that all the shops and other business establishments are shut in the town, while a thin movement of private transport is plying on the roads.

They said that scores of people are visiting the residence of the slain militant to offer condolences to the family.

Adnan Channa, a resident of Arampora in Baramulla was killed in Brath area of Sopore on Wednesday. He had joined Lashker-e-Toiba militant outfit in March this year.

Authorities have shut closure of Degree Colleges in Baramulla town as a precautionary measure.

