ATM machine stolen in Ambala

Ambala: An ATM machine was disjoined and stolen from a kiosk here Thursday, police said.

A gang of robbers escaped with the machine after they failed to break it, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Ambala, Abhishek Jorwal said the ATM contained Rs 3.60 lakh in cash, which belonged to a private bank installed on the main road in Motinagar.

Police said security guard was not present at the kiosk when the incident occurred in the early morning hours.

The private bank was alerted about the missing ATM after a man went there to withdraw cash, officials said.

The CCTV cameras at the site were found to be intact, they said.

After getting information, the bank officials and police reached the site.

The police have registered a case and launched investigation.

Police said the footage of CCTV cameras was being collected.@PTI

