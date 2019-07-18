Kashmir Reader staffer bereaved

Srinagar: Father of Shah Adil, Abdul Rashid Shah, senior marketing executive of Kashmir Reader passed away late last night at SHMS hospital in Srinagar.

Shah suffered a stroke on Sunday at his home in Muslimabad Kanipora and was rushed to SMHS hospital where he succumbed last night.

The Editor in Chief of Kashmir Reader, Haji Hayat Mohammad Bhat and staffers have condoled the demise and prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family.

Shah was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Baghat-e-Kanipora.

