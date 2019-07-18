3 Naxalites killed in Jharkhand encounter, AK rifles seized

Ranchi: Three Naxalites have been killed and arms and ammunition seized in an encounter with security forces in Jhrakhand’s Lohardaga district Thursday, officials said.

They said the encounter broke out around 2:45 pm when a joint team of 158th and 214th battalions of CRPF and state police was out for operations in Bahegara village of Bagru area in the district.

Bodies of three Maoists, 2 AK-47 rifles and some ammunition have been recovered by the security forces.

The Lohardaga district headquarters is about 74 km from the state capital here.

A search operation was undertaken to look for more cadres, the officials said.

