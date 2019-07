Srinagar: A youth was injured on Wednesday after police party used pellets to disperse protesters in a Pulwama village.

Reports said that residents of Wahibugh Village of the district were protesting against the dumping of muck in their village by Muncipal Committee Pulwama.

“The police personnel escorting a garbage truck fired pellets after they were pelted with stones, resulting to injuries to a youth,” reports said.

The injured was shifted to district hospital Pulwama for treatment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print