Srinagar: A woman took her own life Wednesday morning by jumping into the Chenab river from Barshalla Bridge at Thathri in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Perveena Bagum(31), wife of Aashiq Hussain of village Kalotrian.

The incident was reported at 9:45 am.It looked like suicide.”

