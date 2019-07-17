Two dead as Truck rams into J&K Bank ATM in Jammu

Jammu: A truck rammed into an ATM killing two persons and leaving one injured in Channi Himmat area of Jammu district.

Police said that one truck loaded with potatoes might had a brake failure. 

“The truck rammed into the ATM booth of J&K Bank in Channi Himmat area following which, the driver and helper of the vehicles, got buried under the debris,” police said.

They added that the security guard at the ATM suffered minor injuries but the driver and his helper died.

“They are yet to be identified,” police added and said that the bodies were retrieved.

