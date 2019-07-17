Trump declines to criticise Turkey’s acquisition of Russia missile system

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday declined to criticize Turkey’s acquisition of a Russian missile system opposed by the Pentagon and NATO, saying Ankara was forced into the move by his predecessor Barack Obama.

In his first comments since Turkey began taking delivery of the S-400 system last Friday, Trump said that he understood why Ankara opted to buy the Russian missiles.

“I’ve had a good relationship with President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan,” Trump told journalists.

“It’s a very tough situation that they’re in and it’s a very tough situation that we’ve been placed in … With all of that being said, we’re working through it – we’ll see what happens,” he said without making any mention of sanctions Washington had threatened over the purchase.

Trump called it a “complex situation,” noting that the Pentagon has suspended Turkey from participating in the NATO F-35 fighter jet production program and from buying planned-for 100 F-35s.

“Because they have a system of missiles that are made in Russia, they’re now prohibited from buying over 100 planes. I would say that Lockheed isn’t exactly happy. That’s a lot of jobs,” Trump said, referring to the F-35 manufacturer.

Following his meeting with the president of the United States during the G20 summit in Japan last month, the Turkish leader claimed that Trump had assured him that Washington would not impose sanctions on Ankara. But Erdogan’s claims were not confirmed by the US administration. (Agencies)

