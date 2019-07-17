Right time for hodling assembly elections in J&K: GA Mir

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir has said that time is right for holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mir also questioned the inordinate delay over holding of poll process in the State.

JKPCC President was addressing a day long political convention of Block Congress Committee Shahabad Veerinag in South Kashmir today.

Addressing the convention G.A.Mir said that people of Jammu and Kashmir are the worst hit in absence of an elected Govt, saying that inordinate delay over holding of poll process is questionable and demanded holding of assembly elections, at the earliest.

Mir cautioned the Party workers against the Forces, which are hell bent upon to create further chaos among the people in all the three regions, emphasizing them to remain vigilant and expose their nefarious designs before the people.

Mir said Congress party is the only unifying force in the Country and State, will do its utmost to safeguard the interests of the people of JK.

Referring to the recently concluded Parliamentary Elections in the Country, G.A.Mir said that BJP RSS were scared of Congress Party’s secular and pro people policies, as a result, they started a malicious campaign against the party before the elections, dividing people on religious and caste basis for the sake of electoral gains, Mir said, but at the same time, G.A. Mir felt confident that saffron party can no longer mislead the people on sensitive and emotional issues, as that, they (people) realized that it (BJP) can go to any extent to mislead them for the sake of power.

Mir said the JK State has witnessed ugliest situation in every respect due to the negligent and dictatorial attitude adopted by the BJP Govt at Centre, besides ignoring the urges and aspirations of the people.

“How long the State will remain under Governor’s Rule, Mir questioned and said people in all the three regions are feeling isolated in absence of the popular Govt, which is not being allowed to happen under the garb of deteriorating situation,” Mir added.

“Jammu and Kashmir has suffered immensely on every count, Centre Govt should change its JK policy paving the way for holding Assembly Elections without any further dealy to ensure respite to people,” G.A. Mir said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

