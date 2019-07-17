Over 40% of babies delivered surgically at private hospitals

New Delhi: The Government of India on Tuesday said that surgical deliveries were the highest in private hospitals where more than 40 percent deliveries were conducted with Caesarean Section.

According to the Minister of State, Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, birth by Caesarean Section in private health facilities was 40.9 percent, much higher than in public health facilities where it was 11.9 percent.

He stated this in a written reply to a query raised by a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha today. He quoted the National Family Health Survey–IV (2015-16) data in his response.

“As per the WHO statement (April 2015) ‘at the population level, caesarean section rates higher than 10% are not associated with reductions in maternal and new-born mortality rates’. The minister said that in order to curb unnecessary C-sections, a communication had been sent to the Principal Secretaries and Mission Directors of all States and UTs, urging them to share the WHO statement with all the Obstetricians and Gynaecologists working in public health facilities.

“Government of India also has written to Federation of Obstetrical and Gynaecologists in India (FOGSI) to share the WHO statement among the Obstetricians and Gynaecologists under the umbrella of FOGSI,” the minister said.

“All CGHS empanelled hospitals are directed to display the information regarding the ratio of deliveries by caesarean section vis-à-vis normal deliveries,” he said.

“Under “LaQshya” — Labour room & maternity OT Quality Improvement Initiative — Caesarean section audit has been implemented in all certified public health facilities to ensure that Caesarean sections are undertaken judiciously in only those cases requiring such surgical interventions,” he added.

