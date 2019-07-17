Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Srinagar: A militant was killed in a gunfight with the government forces in Gund Brath village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

SSP Sopore Javeed Iqbal told news agency GNS that the body of a militant was recovered along with one weapon from the encounter site.

The SSP further said that searches at the encounter site are still underway.

Earlier, in wake of the gunfight the authorities had suspended mobile Internet services and closed educational institutions in Sopore.

