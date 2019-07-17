J&K has no lab to test if Tata Salt is carcinogenic

Awaiting test results from Delhi, says FSC

Srinagar: The Food Safety Department of J&K has no testing facility to check the presence of Potassium ferrocyanide in food products, which is why the government is awaiting directions from the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India, New Delhi, to decide on Tata Salt, which a Mumbai-based activist has claimed to be laced with alarming levels of carcinogenic components like Potassium ferrocyanide.

The claim by activist Shiv Shankar Gupta against the iodised salt manufactured by Tata company caused a panic, which was aggravated by widespread sharing of the news item on different online platforms.

Following the claim, the J&K Government also lifted samples of the salt for testing. However, the samples couldn’t be tested in J&K due to lack of facilities, as per sources.

“Whenever we test salt, we test it for traces of simple components other than cyanides, like iodine, sodium chloride, soluble matters, insoluble matters, moisture content, iron and grit,” said a food safety officer, wishing anonymity.

Commissioner Food Safety, J&K, Vinod Sharma also admitted that they are awaiting test results from the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), New Delhi.

“We don’t have the testing facility to check cyanide content in the salt, which is why we are awaiting directions from FSSAI,” he said.

Sharma said the issue has been raised across India and FSSAI is working on it seriously.

“They have lifted samples from different states and are in the process of testing it. They have directed all the states to desist from releasing separate reports as it may hamper the process,” he said.

Last month, Shiv Shankar Gupta, Chairman of Godhum Grains and Farms Products, had claimed that premium brands of processed iodised salt sold in India, including Tata Salt, contain alarming levels of carcinogenic and harmful components like Potassium ferrocyanide.

He said that testing by American West Analytical Laboratories has revealed that Potassium ferrocyanide levels are alarmingly high in Sambhar Refined Salt at 4.71 mg/kg, at 1.85 mg/kg in Tata Salt, and 1.90 mg/kg in Tata Salt Lite.

Officials of Tata Salt, however, claimed that “the allegations made against the purity and health benefits of Tata Salt are totally false and misleading and are being made by vested interests”.

Gupta, for his part, maintained at a press conference in Mumbai that “the presence of alarming levels of Potassium ferrocyanide make the products manufactured by premium iodised salt companies carcinogenic.”

“I have been after these companies for nine years to rid their salt of harmful substances. I will expose corrupt practices employed by the salt industry and help provide a healthy and safe natural variant of salt to the masses,” Gupta told Kashmir Reader.

He said that industrial waste laced with hazardous chemicals like iodine and cyanide was being repackaged as edible salt and sold in the market.

“The carcinogenic component used to make iodised salt by leading manufacturers causes cancer, high blood pressure, hyperthyroidism, kidney failure, obesity, and even impotence. Leading salt manufacturers in India undertake bleaching with the use of dangerous chemicals such as iodine and cyanide,” he said.

Gupta also claimed that the Government of India had no facility to verify the quality of the salt.

“This forced me to approach labs in US to expose illegal practices,” he said.

Following the revelations, Tata Salt released an official statement saying, “We follow a rigorous control process to ensure that a safe, healthy and high-quality product is delivered to our customers.”

