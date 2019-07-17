J&K assembly ex-speaker meets guv, seeks security for people in Doda region

Srinagar: A delegation led by Jammu and Kashmir assembly’s former Speaker Nirmal Singh Wednesday called on Governor Satya Pal Malik and expressed its concern over the “growing threat” to the safety and security of the people living in erstwhile Doda region of the state.

“The delegation expressed its concern regarding growing threats to the safety and security of the people, illegal encroachments on forest land and incidents of cattle smuggling in the erstwhile Doda region,” a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said after the meeting.

Earlier a larger district, Doda was subsequently divided into three districts – Kishtwar, Ramban and Doda, and is described as Doda region.

The delegation also demanded strengthening of the security apparatus including the village defence committees (VDCs) and provision of mobile bunkers in the region, the spokesman said.

The governor assured the delegation due consideration of its demands, he added.

Former MLAs Shakti Parihar and Daleep Singh of the BJP were accompanying Singh.

Governor’s advisor Vijay Kumar and DGP Dilbagh Singh too were present in the meeting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

