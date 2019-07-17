Jadhav verdict great victory for India: Sushma

New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday “wholeheartedly” welcomed the verdict of International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, describing it as a great victory for India.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is a great victory for India,” she tweeted.

The verdict, she hoped, will provide the much needed solace to the family members of Jadhav.

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the case to the ICJ and senior advocate Harish Salve for arguing the matter very effectively and successfully.

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said this was a big win for Indian diplomacy.

In a major victory for India, the International Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence for Indian national Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court.@PTI

