HC asks for ‘status of funds allotted to JKPCC’

Srinagar: The High Court on Tuesday granted time to the J&K Government to inform about the status of funds allotted by the finance department to the JKPCC (Jammu & Kashmir Project Construction Corporation) for construction of bridges and flyovers in Kashmir province.

The JKPCC on the last hearing had said that despite requests and imperative need for funds, the funds had not been released by the Finance Department, resulting in delay in completion of construction projects.

The court while hearing the matter today directed Senior Additional Advocate General (AAG) Javed Iqbal to furnish a detailed status report before the next hearing on August 14.

The court said that it was imperative that construction projects be completed on time and citizens be given all facilities that are required, the responsibility for which lay with the state administration.

Earlier, it was submitted before court that an affidavit had been filed giving details regarding construction of overhead bridges by the JKPCC in Kashmir province which were being funded by the Finance Department.

