Former PDP MLA resigns from party, says ‘veterans are humiliated, sidelined’

Srinagar: Former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker and senior leader Mohammad Khalil Bandh has resigned from the basic membership of the party.

In a letter, Khalil Bandh outlined how the party compromised on its basic principles after the demise of late Mufti Mohammad Syed and how veteran faces were sidelined in the decision-making process and the manner in which series of self-destructive decisions were taken at the behest of the vested interests.

He outlined how voices of experienced and wisdom were neglected and humiliated and the manner in which he found himself suffocated during the tenure of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Bandh expressed gratitude to the great support given to him by his beloved workers and vowed to never let down them.

He reaffirmed that for the larger Interests of his workers and emotions of people he is left with no option but to say goodbye to the party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

