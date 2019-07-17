Fire erupts in Sanat Ghar housing many government offices

Srinagar: Fire erupted on Wednesday in control room of Sanat Ghar, a building in Bemina here which houses many government offices.

Official sources told GNS that the fire started in the control this afternoon and concerned rushed to douse off the flames. When this report was filed, the efforts were ongoing to control the fire.

The Sanat Ghar building houses various government offices including that of Industries and Commerce, J&K SIDCO, Handloom, SICOP, J&K DFC, J&K cements Ltd, J&K Minerals Ltd, J&K Khadi and Village Ltd and Geology and Mining. It also housed lower courts before they were shifted to State-Of-Art complex at Moominabad.

