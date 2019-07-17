Farooq Khan assumes charge as Advisor

Dineshwar meets Governor

SRINAGAR: Farooq Khan, a retired IPS officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre today assumed the charge as fifth Advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Before his appointment as Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan served as 32nd Administrator of Lakshadweep.

He also has had a distinguished career in Police Department and held many prestigious postings in the Department.

Khan also met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here.

They discussed wide ranging issues relating to the developmental scenario and security situation in the state.

The Governor congratulated Khan for his new appointment and wished him a successful tenure ahead.

Meanwhile. Government of India’s special representative for dialogue in J&K Dineshwar Sharma met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Sharma apprised Governor about his consultations with a cross section of society in the State and emphasised upon the need for taking into account aspirations of youth and students across the State.

They also discussed about the ongoing Amarnathji yatra.

