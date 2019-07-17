DDC reviews traffic management measures at Shopian

SHOPIAN: In order to review the road safety measures undertaken, the District Development Commissioner Shopian, Dr Owais Ahmed convened a meeting of District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) here today.

During the meeting, various ways and means were discussed to decongest the Shopian town and ensure hassle-free traffic movement in the district. The DDC stressed on the need to enforce efficient route plan and said that the traffic management is of foremost concern and every effort is being put to resolve all issues related to it and provide efficient transport facility to the public. He instructed the concerned officers to take strict action against people who are parking their vehicles at wrong places, so that the problem of unauthorized parking is brought to an end.

The DDC stressed for ensuring the safety of school going students and taking strict action against the transporters who are involved in rash driving and overloading. He sought cooperation from transport operators, traders and general public for better traffic management in the district. He also appealed them to work in tandem with District Administration to achieve the desired result.

He also directed the Chief Education officer to conduct road safety awareness programmes for mass awareness in the schools by active participation of the students across the district to bring down the road accidents and effective traffic management.

He further exhorted the concerned to coordinate with the District Disaster Management Committee and quick reaction Team. He also asked the concerned NGO dealing with disaster management, to conduct Road Safety Audit within the territorial limits of the district and advise for the measures to be taken for mitigating the road accidental deaths and for better management of traffic in the district.

Earlier, the ARTO gave a detailed presentation regarding the measures taken to avoid road accidents in the district. He also informed that various awareness programmes regarding traffic rules and safety measures are being held for the transporters and common people to avoid road accidents in the district.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Chief Education Officer, Tehsildar Keegam, Engineers from R&B department and other concerned.

